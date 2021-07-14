‘Tecatito’ fears that the referees do not take care of El Tri

Stephany Fuentes

MEXICO CITY.

Jesús Manuel Corona was frustrated with the Concacaf refereeing. After the events that occurred in the match between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago, which led to the dismissal of Hirving Lozano, the Porto player assured not feeling supported by the colleges of the area, the ‘Tecatito’ recognized that there is fear of more injuries.

If they took care of us a little more or before the ‘Chucky’ thing, he (Ricardo Montero) would have taken a yellow or reviewed a play, they calmed down and it did not happen, they gained more confidence, so it is frustrating because we do not have how we help. Now, with the scream, people begin to despair and scream, it is an accumulation of things, “he said.

Crown highlighted the importance of the loss of Lozano, but despite his absence, El Tri must continue forward with a view to fulfilling the main objective, the championship.

It is obvious that we were all moved by his physical condition, how things happened, but we are in contact with him, the group supports him, he is aware that it is a very important loss, but the most important thing is that he is well with his family and recover as soon as possible. We are well, we will do well for him, for us and for all Mexicans, “he said.

Before Guatemala, the tricolor will seek the triumph at any cost, this after equaling zero against the trinitarians in the first match of the group stage of the tournament.

We already realized that all the games will be difficult, as it happened to us that we did not put it, but they put us behind and there are no spaces. We are going to leave with the mentality of winning, of taking the three points as it is ”, culminated.

