Tecatito Corona to Chelsea? This would be the operation for his signing

Photo: Ismael Arroyo / Imago7

He is in the best moment of his sports career and could be the ideal moment to reach a great in Europe like Chelsea fc. Jesus “Tecatito” Corona It aroused the interest of the team led by Thomas Tuchel and in the next summer market he would take the plane to London.

The current season of the Hermosillo-born confirms why he won the MVP award of the Liga NOS de Portugal in 2019-2020. He is one of the different in attack and his contribution has been valuable for FC Porto to be in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Chelsea FC is precisely the next opponent that the dragons will have in the Champions League. According to The Sun, the Blues will take advantage of the moment to close the deal with the board of the Portuguese club.

O Jogo, and SIC Noticias, Portuguese newspapers reported that in the Mexican contract there is a clause that lowers its value if it is not sold. Corona has a contract until June 2022, so the time to get money for him will be in the next market.

This information was replicated by the Chelsea FC website in Spanish, which confirmed the interest in “Tecatito”. SIC Noticias also added that the London club’s interest in the Mexican man dates from 2019.

This is the value of Corona in Porto

Currently the file of Jesús Manuel Corona is at € 30 million euros according to Transfermarkt, and would drop to € 20 million in case of not being sold in summer. Already last season there was the possibility of leaving the ranks of FC Porto, but the pandemic removed any news.

This Saturday he would start with the Mexican National Team in Cardiff against Wales. They will play friendly against the selection of Gareth Bale. “Chucky” Lozano and Henry Martín would accompany “Tecatito” in the attack.