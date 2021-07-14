“Tecatito” Corona explodes against the arbitration of the Gold Cup

The Mexican National Team is still quite upset with the issue of the Gold Cup arbitration after the match on matchday 1 against Trinidad and Tobago, because now Jesús Manuel “el Tecatito” Corona he held the whistlers responsible for the game getting out of control.

At a press conference prior to the Mexico vs Guatemala game, “El Tecatito” Corona assured that if the referee of the match had put order with cards, injuries such as that of the “Chucky” Lozano could have been avoided.

“A little bit of frustration, speaking of me. Because we talked about it a lot, if they (the referees) would take care of us a little more before three, four kicks; or before the “Chucky he would have gone to the VAR or told them something, they would calm down”

Corona assured that, in the absence of a firm sanction by the referee, the Trinidadian team began to gain “confidence” to continue putting the leg whenever they believed necessary.

“The problem is that there was not that and they gained more confidence, so it ends up being frustrating for you because you say” here we have no way to win “, then despair enters”

In addition, “El Tecatito” Corona even “justified” the attitude of the fans, which, seeing that there was no justice in the match, began to “heat up” in the stands.

“People start to despair and shout about things, then it is an involvement of things”

