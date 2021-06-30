Tecate Pa’l Norte 2021 poster unveiled Know the details! | Instagram

Today we will tell you all the details of the return of this incredible royal festival after its cancellation last year, which generated great disappointment on the part of those who already had their tickets.

That’s right, it’s official and the ‘Tecate Pa’l Norte ”festival returns in person at its 2021 edition after the stoppage of concerts due to the health contingency in what promises to be an edition like no other.

Yesterday was finally revealed the poster of the regio festival, which will feature performances by bands such as: Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Alejandro Fernández, Babasónicos, Chet Faker and many others.

Tecate Pa’l Norte “will take place on November 12 and 13 of this year at the Fundidora Park in Monterrey.

The tickets for this edition of ‘Tecate Pal Norte’ 2021 will have three different sections, and each one will have different benefits that you can enjoy, and they will be available from July 5 through Ticketmaster.

It is also important to mention that the tickets purchased for the 2020 edition, which was canceled, will be valid for the 2021 edition.

However, it is important to announce that you can still request a refund for your accesses in case you were not convinced by the advertised poster.

On the other hand, the organizers of ‘Tecate Pal’ Norte ‘announced that this 2021 they will coordinate with the State Health Secretaries, as well as other authorities, to install sanitary filters in each of the accesses, and also, will have the measures of corresponding health.

All staff will be previously certified by the Secretary of Health to provide safety to the public and that they live to the fullest each one of the experiences offered by the festival, ”they asserted.

1

GENERAL

$ 3,590

Access to the Festival (and its 9 stages) 100 Bands 27 Hours of Music More than 50 Gastronomic Options Oasis (Free Hydration Zones) Pa’l Kermesse Market Dessert Alley Lockers Rental ATMs 2

Vip

$ 5 thousand 590

All the benefits of General Pa’l Fan (Autograph signing) Access to the 3 VIP areas Side pit with a privileged view of the 3 main stages Exclusive gastronomic selection Exclusive access lane to the festival Exclusive VIP bathrooms Exclusive drinks bar Rest areas Cloakroom 3

HOSPITALITY

$ 14 thousand

All the benefits of VIP Open bar of international drinks Complimentary gourmet gastronomic selection (with vegan options included) Exclusive luxury bathrooms Live broadcast of festival sets through screens Lounge and rest area SPA