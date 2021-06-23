Tec Review makes history; wins Gold and Silver at the SPD Awards

On Tec Review we tell stories and we make history. Our magazine won the medal of gold and silver in the category of Photography of the 56th edition of the SPD Awards, considered the “Oscars” of editorial design.

Our magazine is the first in Mexico which has been nominated in four editions. And in those four editions we have been winners.

Gold and Silver at the SPD Awards

The Editorial Design Association (SPD Awards) recognized two works in the Photography category: the first, in the Photo Report / History subcategory, was for illustrations by the Spanish Xavier Bou, Los patrones ‘invisibles’ , who took the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the silver medal went to the photographic portfolio With a look in the ring, published in the September-October 2020 edition. The images relate the world of wrestling and its contrasts, through the eyes of the photographer Lourdes grobet.

Both pieces were directed by our Photography coordinator, Berenice Rodriguez.

International recognition

Tec Review, a magazine made by the Tec de Monterrey, In collaboration with Expansion Group, has been the winner of five SPD medals, in four editions. Some of them:

In 2019, the publication obtained a silver medal for the photographic portfolio En Colima, Mexico: El Volcán de Fuego, by the photographer Sergio Tapiro which was published in the January 15th-February 2018 edition, also coordinated by Berenice Rodriguez.

A year earlier, in 2018, he won a gold medal for his history Mexico is standing, from the photographer Pedro Mera, which he published in the 14th edition of the months November-December 2017.

Similarly, it has been recognized internationally by the CASE Awards and the Society for News Design (SND). In total, our publication has received 12 international awards.

