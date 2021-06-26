Tec Review makes history, wins Gold and Silver at the SPD Awards

At Tec Review, we tell stories and make history. Our magazine has won gold and silver medals in the Photography category at the 56th SPD Awards, considered the “Oscars” of editorial design.

Our magazine is the first in Mexico to have been nominated for four years running. It has won in every one of those four years.

Gold and Silver at the SPD Awards

The Society of Publication Designers (SPD) recognized two publications in the Photography category: the first, in the Photojournalism / Story subcategory, was for pictures by the Spaniard Xavier Bou, entitled ‘Flight Pattern’, which won the gold medal.

The silver medal went to the photographic portfolio ‘Look in the Arena of Fights’, published in the September-October 2020 issue. The images show the world of wrestling and its contrasts through the lens of photographer Lourdes grobet.

Both pieces were directed by our photography coordinator, Berenice Rodriguez.

Don’t miss our latest portfolio: Being a mum during Covid-19

International recognition

Tec Review, a magazine produced by Tec de Monterrey in collaboration with Expansion Group, has won five SPD medals in four years. Some of them include:

In 2019, the publication won a silver medal for the photography portfolio ‘In Colima, Mexico: The Fiery Volcano’, by photographer Sergio Tapiro, which was published in the 15th issue (January-February 2018), also coordinated by Berenice Rodriguez.

A year earlier, in 2018, it won a gold medal for its story ‘Mexico Is Still Standing’, by photographer Pedro Mera, published in the 14th issue (November-December 2017).

It has also received international recognition from the CASE Awards and the Society for News Design (SND). In total, our publication has received 12 international awards.