Tec de Monterrey, in the Top 5 of Times Higher Education

Tecnológico de Monterrey this year maintained its position within the Top 5 of the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings, by the evaluator Times Higher Education (THE), and is placed for the second consecutive year as the fourth university in the region.

In this sixth edition, more than 200 universities from 13 different Latin American countries were evaluated, of which 177 were ranked using the same indicators, criteria and rigor of THE World University Rankings, but with modifications in the evaluation, this with the aim of reflect the characteristics of emerging economies universities located in Latin America.

In Mexico, 30 universities were evaluated and 23 were ranked.

The Times Higher Education ranking

The THE Latin America Ranking gathers global performance statistics that evaluate research-intensive universities according to important objectives.

Thus, David garza salazar, Rector and Executive President of the Institution, assured that despite the challenging panorama that exists today, the Tec has become a pole of national and international knowledge.

“I want to thank our students, teachers and the entire Tec community, you are a great pillar for this Institution. Their hard work translates into the results of the new edition of the Times Higher Education. Although it is a privilege to occupy this position, it is important to note that it also forces us to continue promoting the development of our educational model, which already reflects strong results, ”added Garza Salazar.

For his part, Juan Pablo Murra Lascurain, Rector of Professional and Graduate Studies, commented that, with these results, Tec is once again consolidated as an academic center of excellence thanks to the contributions it has made to society in matters related to research , science and technology, areas that are important for the development of the leaders who will face the challenges of the future.

Guillermo Torre Amione, Rector of TecSalud and Vice President of Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey, assured that the Institution is committed to promoting disruptive solutions that are born within Tec.

Therefore, the importance of betting even more on issues related to research, an area that is already patented in the Strategic Plan towards 2025.

“Our presence in this particular ranking is highly determined by the investment made by the Institution in research issues. Although, we must pay attention to this area, it is important to create strategic alliances with other entities so that, at the national level, we encourage more young people to get involved in issues related to science and technology, and thus create a virtuous circle where productivity it translates into the generation of jobs based on the knowledge economy ”, added Torre Amione.

The most outstanding indicators for the Institution were the following: research (34%) in which 92.6 points were obtained, research citations (20%) with 78.1 points and International vision (7.5%) with 89.8 points.

As a general result, THE Latin America University Ranking reports to the best universities in the region.

The Top 5 is made up of the following:

1. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (Chile)

2. University of Sao Paulo (Brazil)

3. State University of Campiñas (Brazil)

4. Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

5. Federal University of Minas Gerais (Brazil)