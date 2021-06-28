Tec de Monterrey celebrates its 2021 generation graduates | Tec Review

With Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, as guest speaker, Tec de Monterrey celebrated Tec Forever, a ceremony that for the first time was carried out in a hybrid way, to celebrate the end of the studies of more 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

During the ceremony, 30 degrees were delivered in person to male and female graduates from different campuses in the Main Hall of the Rectory, at the hands of Jose Antonio Fernandez, Chairman of the Board of Tec.

This experience, carried out in Monterrey as the main headquarters, represents the formal start of the graduation ceremonies of the different Tec campuses.

“They probably dreamed of this very different day, but I am sure they are proud of their achievements, their effort, work and dedication, for completing their professional career that surely gave them many lessons,” said Fernández.

Tec de Monterrey celebrates its graduates

The 30 graduate students present were those who obtained the best average in the Tec de Monterrey campuses of their generation.

In his message, David Garza, rector and CEO of Tec, said that this was a special generation, due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last three semesters.

“They are a very special generation. They have shown resilience, tenacity and a great capacity for adaptation. I am sure that for you there will be no impossible challenges, ”he said.

As a message to young people, he asked them to get used to setting themselves up and pursuing ambitious goals.

“Aspiring to these lofty goals is critical for them to become transformative leaders that benefit society. I anticipate that, as happened in this last stage of their studies, along the way they will encounter many challenges and if their conviction is strong, they will always find a way to overcome obstacles, ”Garza declared.

Tec Forever It also had the participation of Juan Pablo Murra, rector of professional and postgraduate; Guillermo Torre, rector of TecSalud and vice president of Research; and Ines Saenz, Vice President of Inclusion, Social Impact and Sustainability, among other executives.

We recommend: Tec de Monterrey defines its plan towards 2030

“Graduating is like winning an election”

In his participation, Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador, said he was proud of this generation and invited the graduates to face the challenges with their own tools and talents.

“Maybe graduating is like the day after an election victory. First comes that feeling of joy and then that vertigo that is felt in the face of the unknown. It is very good and challenging; It stimulates them to realize that what they have achieved is very small compared to what they can achieve. Therefore, I want them to develop the ability to resolve their adversities, “added Lasso.

The president assured that the greatest learning that he can leave them is that the path to success is not linear.

“Although it sounds strange, I wish you many problems, but above all that you develop the ability to solve them; May your adversities be enormous so that you may grow even more courage and strength to overcome them.

“In that struggle is where the key to happiness is locked,” he told the graduates.

Congratulations to the new graduates

José Antonio Fernández, president of the Tec de Monterrey Council, invited young people to use their skills and abilities to help society get back on track after the pandemic.

“We come to this world to leave a mark and to transcend and that is why we have to be generous and give back to society everything received from it. Now that you are starting your professional life, feel it as a journey, as an adventure that has to be fun and exciting. Enjoy the journey a lot, as this is even more relevant than the final destination, ”commented Fernández.

Juan Pablo Murra, rector of professional and graduate studies, said that everyone at Tec de Monterrey feels very proud of this generation.

“Soon we will witness their achievements and their battles. Know that you can always return home to continue learning, undertaking and connecting with the rest of the Tec community ”, he expressed.

In addition, he invited them to find their purpose in life, to always continue learning and to define their own reality.

Inés Sáenz, Vice President of Inclusion, Social Impact and Sustainability, said that one more reason for this celebration is to honor and recognize the effort, performance and discipline that graduates have shown.

“You represent a pride for our institution, an example for those around you and a great satisfaction for your family.”

The celebration of the generation June 2021

Tec Forever is a national event held on June 25 to celebrate the June 2021 professional and graduate generation.

Graduates received your proof of studies in blockchain, which makes it easier to verify its validity in the world.

In addition, after Tec Forever and locally on their campuses, graduates will also experience ceremonies in which they will receive their professional degree physically from June 28 to July 7.

Tec was the first Mexican university to offer degrees in blockchain and this is the fifth edition to do so. being the first time in May 2019.

In June 2020, the first ever Tec Forever, Hillary Clinton, the former first lady of the United States, was featured as a guest speaker. In December 2020, the speaker was Malala Yousafzai, 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Tec Forever

During the live broadcast, some graduates and family members gave their testimony in this experience.

In addition, some personalities participated, among them: Carlos Cortés, EXATEC winner of an Oscar; Elda Cantú, EXATEC editor of the NYT in Spanish; Benny Ibarra, singer and actor; David Noel Ramírez, rector emeritus of Tec, among others, who congratulated the new generation.

In addition, executives from different Tec campuses and schools congratulated the graduates for having completed their studies, with broadcasts from other campuses, including Querétaro and Guadalajara.

Benny Ibarra participated singing live at the beginning of the broadcast. The conductors of the event were Sergio Dipp and Antonella Michelena, graduates of the institution. (Ricardo Treviño and José Longino Torres / CONECTA)