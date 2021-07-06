With Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso as guest speaker, Tec de Monterrey held Tec Forever, a ceremony taking place in a hybrid format for the first time, to celebrate more than 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students completing their studies.

30 degree certificates were awarded in person to graduates from different campuses by Jose Antonio Fernandez, Chairman of the Board at the Tec, during a ceremony held in the Main Hall of the Rector’s Building.

This event took place in the main site of Monterrey to formally open graduation ceremonies at the different Tec campuses.

“You all probably dreamed of this day very differently, but I’m sure you’re proud of your achievements, effort, work, and dedication and for successfully completing your professional studies, which have surely taught you a lot,” said Fernández.

Tec de Monterrey celebrates graduation of the class of 2021

The 30 graduating students present were those who had obtained the best grades in their year group from all of Tec de Monterrey’s campuses.

In his message, David Garza, rector and executive president of the Tec, said that the last three semesters have made this year group a special one, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You’re a very special year group. You’ve shown resilience, determination, and great adaptation skills. I am sure that no challenges will be impossible for you, ”he said.

In his message to the young people, he asked them to get used to setting and pursuing ambitious goals.

Aspiring to these high standards is critical for you to become transformational leaders that will benefit society. I predict that, as happened in this last stage of your studies, you will encounter many challenges along the way but if you have a strong conviction, you’ll always find a way to overcome obstacles, ”Garza said.

Also taking part in Tec Forever were Juan Pablo Murra, rector of undergraduate and graduate studies; Guillermo Torre, rector of TecSalud and vice president of Research; and Ines Saenz, vice president of Inclusion, Social Impact and Sustainability, as well as other directors.

“Graduating is like winning an election.”

During his speech, Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso said he felt proud of this year group and advised those graduating to face challenges with their own skills and talents.

“Maybe graduating is like the day after an election victory. You first feel joy but then comes the uncertainty of the unknown. It’s really good and at the same time challenging because it helps you to realize that what you’ve already achieved is relatively small compared to what you can actually achieve in the future. So, I want you to develop the ability to overcome difficulties, ”Lasso added.

The president emphasized that the best advice he could give them was that the path to success isn’t a straight line.

“Although it sounds strange, I want you to have many problems so that you develop the ability to solve them. May you experience hardship so that you develop the courage and strength to overcome it.

“The key to happiness lies in this struggle,” he told the graduates.

Congratulations to the new graduates

José Antonio Fernández, Tec de Monterrey’s Chairman of the Board, advised the young people to use their skills and abilities to help society get back on track after the pandemic.

“We come to this world to make our mark and that is why we must be generous and give back to society everything we’ve received from it. Now that you’re starting your professional careers, treat life as a journey, as a fun and exciting adventure. Enjoy the journey because it matters even more than the final destination, ”said Fernández.

Juan Pablo Murra, rector of undergraduate and graduate studies, said that everyone at Tec de Monterrey feels very proud of this year group.

“We will soon witness your achievements and your battles. Know that you can always come back to us to continue learning, moving forward, and connecting with the rest of the Tec community, ”he said.

He also asked them to find their purpose in life, to always continue learning, and to be the creators of their own destinies.

Inés Sáenz, Vice President of Inclusion, Social Impact and Sustainability, said that one more reason for this celebration is to honor and recognize the effort, performance, and discipline that the graduates have shown.

“You make our institution proud. You’re an example to those around you and you’ve brought joy to your families. “

June 2021 year group celebration

Tec Forever is a national event held on June 25 to celebrate the June 2021 undergraduate and graduate year group.

Those graduating received their degree certificates in blockchain, which makes it easier to verify their authenticity worldwide.

After Tec Forever, the graduates will also have local ceremonies on their campuses from June 28 to July 7, at which they will receive their degree certificates in person.

The Tec was the first Mexican university to offer degree certificates in blockchain. This is the fifth time it has done so since the first occasion in May 2019.

Hillary Clinton, the former first lady of the United States, was a guest speaker at the first Tec Forever in June 2020. The speaker in December 2020 was Malala Yousafzai, winner of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.

Tec Forever

During the live broadcast, some of the graduates and their family members shared their experiences.

Some VIP guests also participated, including Carlos Cortés, the Tec graduate who won an Oscar; Elda Cantú, the Tec graduate who is now the editor of the NYT in Spanish; Benny Ibarra, the singer and actor; and David Noel Ramírez, rector emeritus of the Tec, who all congratulated the graduates.

