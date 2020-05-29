The device has a cost of 225 thousand 650 pesos, while the commercial value of one in the midst of the health crisis is 1.4 million per team.

Tec de Monterrey, in association with the National Institute of Nutrition Salvador Zubirán and the companies Femsa, Metalsa, Torey and Bocar managed to develop the first Mexican-made fan.

The device model VSZ-20 has a cost of 10 thousand dollars (approximately 225,650 pesos), while the commercial value of one in the midst of the health crisis is $ 1.4 million per equipment.

Through a statement, the university stated that the development took place “in record time”, between 6 and 8 weeks.

Guillermo Domínguez Cherit, deputy director of the National Institute of Nutrition and dean of the Tec de Monterrey School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Mexico City region, explained that this was the result of the urgency by fans.

“We had to see how to develop something in the fastest way with the components that were on the national market. It took us 6 to 8 weeks to reverse engineer to take apart what we had and make a new fan, ”he said.

Coordinated since Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), the teams contacted each other and, within 5 weeks, reverse-engineered to develop the new fan.

According to the university, in the last three years there was an increase in the cost of fans of 342 percent. In its statement it was highlighted that, according to data from the government purchasing platform CompraNet, in 2017, the cost of a ventilator for the health market was 269 thousand 985 pesos.

“The last fans acquired by the Mexican government to treat the pandemic were quoted at 1.25 million pesos each and they were bought from China, according to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. ”

When comparing the cost of the new Mexican fan with the one that exists in the market, its cost is 16.42 percent lower than the price they had in 2017, the Tec explained.