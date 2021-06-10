Tec de Monterrey, among the best universities in the world, according to QS

The Tecnológico de Monterrey It was ranked among the best 200 universities in the world for the fifth consecutive year, according to the QS World University Rankings 2022.

This list, which ranks the best academic institutions, ranked Tec 161st among 1,673 most prestigious universities in the world.

Of the private institutions, the Tec ranks as the number 1 in Mexico and 30 in the world. In addition, it reaffirmed its position within the Top 5 in Latin America.

The QS World University Rankings It is one of the most prestigious university rankings in the world due to its methodology and the volume of information it processes for its preparation.

Tec de Monterrey, among the best universities in the world

Previously, Tec participated in the QS World University Rankings with data from the campuses that had significant research activity, in common agreement with the organization that makes the ranking.

As of 2020, it was decided to participate in this type of lists with the integrated information of the 26 campuses, in order to strengthen the role of research.

The Tec de Monterrey has bet since its foundation for research and, based on its Strategic Plan 2025, the institution will further strengthen the bet.

In accordance with David garza, rector and executive president of Tecnológico de Monterrey, the institution will be strengthened through research, in accordance with said plan.

In order to Guillermo Torre, rector of TecSalud and vice president of Research at Tec, the institution set research as a priority, which seeks to be the main engine that guides decisions that raise institutional reputation.

“We must bet that research is a guiding principle in the vast majority of higher education institutions, because – as we well know – if this topic is not taken into account, there will be no development for societies,” he added.

In order to Arturo Molina, Vice Chancellor for Research and Technology Transfer of Tec, remarked that on this occasion the information that involves the entire Institution and not only the campuses that carried out significant research was presented to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

“Now we will be taken into account as a single Tech. Based on this and due to a greater role on the part of universities from different countries that entered this edition, the Institution descended 6 steps,” said Molina.

Additionally, for this edition there was a higher registration of universities from other countries, which had a greater role, which changed the behavior of the results compared to the previous year, he added.

For Neil Hernández, director of Technological Transfer of Tec, the fact of presenting itself as a single Tec is betting on an impact on the different indicators of this ranking as only a truly national institution can have.

“We generated that decision to do it in that sense to develop the full potential of teachers and students of the institution,” he said.

Academic and employer reputation, the strengths of Tec

This QS list considers 6 evaluation criteria:

Academic reputation (40%)

Reputation among employers (10%)

Research citations per professor (20%)

Faculty / student ratio (20%)

International teachers (5%)

International students (5%).

This year, the indicators that most supported Tec de Monterrey’s positioning were “Reputation among employers” and “Academic reputation”.

In “Reputation among employers”, Tec climbed 5 positions, to go from position 56 to 51, and continue to be the Tec’s best indicator in this ranking.

In the category of “Academic Reputation”, the institution rose 18 positions, which went from position 198 to position 180.

Neil Hernández, director of Technology Transfer at Tec, explains that this improvement in the “Academic Reputation” category was due to a growth in citations and publications.

“This period from 2020-2021 had a quasi exponential growth: the impact of citations and publications grew 64% and 24%, respectively,” he said.

The best universities in Mexico

1. National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) (place 105)

2. Tecnológico de Monterrey (place 161)

3. Universidad Panamericana (UP) (block 551-560)

4. Universidad Anáhuac México (block 601-650)

5. Universidad Iberoamericana (block 701-750)

The best universities in Latin America

1. University of Buenos Aires (Argentina) (69th place)

2. National Autonomous University of Mexico (place 105)

3. University of Sao Paulo (Brazil) (place 121)

4. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (place 135)

5. Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico) (place 161)

The best universities in the world

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – United States

2. University of Oxford – United Kingdom

3. Stanford University – United States

3. University of Cambridge – United Kingdom

5. Harvard University – United States

The QS World University Ranking

This year 1,673 higher education institutions from 93 countries were evaluated, of which 1,300 passed the final evaluation and were ranked.

Additionally, 145 universities entered the list for the first time.

14.7 million scholarly articles, 96 million citations, as well as 2 million nominations from scholars and 450,000 nominations from employers were considered.

This ranking, which has been carried out since 2005, is one of those produced by the renowned English ranking company QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited, which among other rankings, also publishes:

QS World University Rankings by Subject

QS Graduate Employability Rankings

QS Best Student Cities

QS Higher Education System Strength Rankings

QS Regional rankings: Arab region, Asia, BRICS, EECA and Latin America.