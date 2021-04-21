Tebas will speak to the clubs again about the Super League

04/21/2021 at 12:51 CEST

This Thursday, The league will give his point of view of everything that is happening these days about the Super league. It will be at 2:30 p.m. when Javier Tebas, accompanied by several executives of the Santander League, attend the media electronically.

This will be done after the informational meeting called for this matter and where they are convened 39 of the 42 First and Second Division clubs. Initially there are none of the three clubs that have joined this project: Real Madrid, Barcelona Y Atlético de Madrid, which announced this morning that it is leaving the project. Precisely Miguel Angel Gil, General Manager of the Club, is first vice president of the League.

At the meeting, LaLiga will present the document where it responds to the words spoken last Monday by Florentino Pérez. All after yesterday made official the impact that would have meant that this Super League went ahead, encrypting it in 1720 million less, around 43%, and about 60,000 jobs affected.

The League’s position has always been clear and manifest regarding this project. Last Monday he joined the statement of UEFA together with the major European leagues and on Monday it issued another statement in which it strongly condemned the announced proposal for the creation of a secessionist and elitist European competition, which also understands that it attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit.

The league He has upheld the European football tradition of football for all. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs understands that it destroys that dream, closing the door to the top of football and allowing the entry of only a few. He sees this new competition as nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest.

It also announced that it would use all the tools at its disposal and would work with all parties involved to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interest of the game.