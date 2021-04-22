Tebas suggests that Florentino Pérez wanted to sign Haaland and Mbappé thanks to the Superliga

04/22/2021

On at 17:29 CEST

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga secretly accused Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, of promoting the Super League to get the necessary funding to resume its galactic transfer policy, since he has in his sights the French Kylian Mbappé and the Norwegian Erling Haaland.

“I think he wanted to get an income to make super galactic signings. The pyramid that Florentino talks about is not such a pyramid, but rather a balcony in which the twelve clubs are leaning … We will see the issue of signings, but this summer there are not going to be big galactic signings, except perhaps some occasionally . For Real Madrid to compete on this issue, the most important thing is that PSG and Manchester City do not do strange things with financial control, “said Tebas.