Tebas reveals that the clubs are the ones that ‘force’ him to collect 3.5 million a year

Javier Tebas appeared as one of the guests of the La Sexta program, Salvados. The president of the League was faithful to his customs attacking Florentino Pérez for the Super League and throwing balls out on his salary record of the last year, when he pocketed a record 3.5 million euros.

“Do you know what I do with my salary?” Tebas snapped at Gonzo, host of the program. “Maybe what I do with my salary is much better than the rest. I win what the clubs I win have decided »added in a challenging tone a manager who has multiplied his salary by 10 in just eight years.

Thebes: “We have to cut salaries.”

Also Tebas: the year that he will earn the most as president (€ 3.5M)

Thebes dropped that “He did not ask the clubs for that salary”, at the same time that he abides by what the clubs ask for him, even if he had to lower my salary. The president of the League, yes, asks all clubs to contain their spending and lower the salary of footballers, while he does not set an example charging like a footballer of the first team of Madrid or Barça.

On the other hand, the president of the League did not want to make any kind of nod to women’s football to the point of being haughty towards its development. «If we think that it is going to be like the masculine one, we are wrong. I didn’t see the Barça Champions League and I don’t know their players », I point. “It is a branch that interests him as an institution, but it will not go very far,” he concluded as a prophet.