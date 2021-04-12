Tebas, candidate of the European Leagues to the UEFA Executive Committee

04/12/2021 at 3:51 PM CEST

Javier Tebas it could become the UEFA Executive Committee, a body of which the current president of the Spanish Football Federation is a part as vice-president, Luis Rubiales.

According to Onda Cero and confirmed by the newspaper SPORT, it will be the Association of professional leagues who will transfer this proposal to the highest body of European football.

Body that brings together the 35 affiliated European leagues and within which are the five major leagues of the Old Continent: Spain, Germany, England, France and Italy.

This proposal is only pending ratification by said Committee and whose meeting is scheduled for next April 20.

This appointment comes within his third term as president of the football association. His last re-election occurred in December 2019 when Javier Tebas he was elected after no other candidate came forward. Term that extends for four years, until the end of 2024. His entry into UEFA is undoubtedly a leap for the president of the Spanish employers’ association, considering his role as representative of the Leagues within UEFA. More now with all the situation derived from the pandemic and taking into account that a new model of the Champions League is being negotiated but always under the control of UEFA and not of the clubs. Let’s not forget that Javier Tebas He has always opposed the Super League model that the big European clubs wanted to carry out