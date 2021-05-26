Tebas and Ceferin speakers at the European Leagues event on Superliga

05/26/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Sport.es

The announcement of the launch of the Super league and its consequences will be the first topic of debate this Thursday at the Club Advisory Platform (CAP), organized by the European Leagues (EPFL), which will feature the initial speeches of the LaLiga presidents, Javier Tebas, and UEFA, Aleksander ceferin.

The agenda of the session, which will combine face-to-face and remote mode, includes discussion on governance actions and reforms that should be adopted to avoid the repetition of situations such as that generated by the Super league, and on matters related to the development of clubs and professional competitions.

He too financial distribution model for the 2021-2024 cycle of UEFA club competitions, the structure of international club competitions from 2024, the international match calendar and aspects of transfer regulation.

Organized by the EPFL, an association that represents 37 professional leagues in Europe, and with LaLiga as host, the event will bring together representatives of fan groups and the union; and it will also feature interventions by heads of the English League, Richard Masters, the Italian league, Servant Luigi, the general secretary of FIFPRO, Jonas Baer Hoffmann, and the association of European fans, Ronan evain.