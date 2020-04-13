         TeAyudo, a free platform to help and be helped with errands and more by neighbors of our community

One of the great dramas of confinement are all those people who not only cannot leave the house, like all the others, but also, due to their physical or circumstantial situation they need help that they don’t have to make the purchase, to throw the garbage or to walk the dog.

In this sense, we have seen different citizen and company platforms born or organized during these days to connect neighbors or volunteers who want to help in their city. TeAyudo has been launched in the last week, a platform with an application for iOS and Android that is available in Spain (and will be launched internationally soon). Let’s see what it can offer during confinement.

TeAyudo offers the possibility that the small business is announced to bring the purchase closer to the neighbors

So we can register as volunteers in TeAyudo

As Jorge Lana, spokesperson and cofounder of TeAyudo says, “we didn’t know our neighbors and now we clap together on the balconies. With TeAyudo, we can go one step further and offer to lend a helping hand to those who need it. “In this sense, the application offers two options:” I need help “and” I want to help “.

That is to say, the platform acts as a meeting point for all people who want to help, which can be many for solidarity and for how ties are being strengthened these days, but also those that they need. Not everything has to do with the material. In the first days of confinement, at Wallapop we got to see people offering the possibility of giving classes for free to children who needed it. TeAyudo is a more ideal platform for that, and that provides better location data. In addition, neighbors can post information such as pharmacy and supermarket hours.

Conversations between TeAyudo users are completely private

There are also people who, even on the phone, because they don’t even have the internet, need a little chat to get out of the new routine. It is a case in which we can help and ask for help from people we know. Out of the ordinary, I was surprised that TeAyudo also offers a space for small businesses to announce their help in distribution for those who cannot leave home to buy the basics.

We can establish all that by registering: How far from our house can we help, what help can we offer or need, that is, online courses, shopping and errands, homework and home repairs, etc. From the platform they urge neighbors to use it to share the application with other contacts to grow the network of people who help and are helped.

Jorge Lana tells Genbeta that being motivated by a social cause, TeAyudo is a totally free platform, and there is no data-based business model: “Privacy is very important to TeAyudo, no personal data is collected beyond the name, address and email to register. The data is collected to notify users of news through newsletters.” To avoid illegal uses, the platform has moderation.

