teaser with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Will ferrell Y Paul rudd they work together again on a black comedy based on a true story. ‘The Shrink Next Door‘presents its teaser trailer.’The Shrink Next Door‘premieres worldwide on Friday, November 12 on Apple TV +.

Apple TV + has unveiled the first images of the long-awaited eight-episode miniseries’The Shrink Next Door‘. The new black comedy features a stellar cast led by Will ferrell Y Paul rudd, who are also executive producers, and premieres worldwide on Friday, November 12, exclusively on Apple TV +. The series will premiere with its first three chapters, followed by a new one every Friday.

Inspired by real events, ‘The Shrink Next Door‘recounts the strange relationship between “celebrity psychiatrist” Dr. Isaac’ Ike ‘Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin’ Marty ‘Markowitz (Ferrell). Throughout their long relationship, the charismatic Ike gradually makes his way into Marty’s life, eventually moving into Marty’s house in the Hamptons and convincing Marty to make him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient relationship turns into a power dynamic based on manipulation, control and all kinds of dysfunctions. The series also stars Kathryn hahn, who plays Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey wilson like Boniie, Dr. Herschkopf’s wife.

Directed by Michael Showalter Y Jesse peretz and with a screenplay by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and WGA winner Georgia Pritchett, ‘The Shrink Next Door‘comes from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the most listened to podcast of the year 2019, from Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

