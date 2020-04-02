‘Train to Busan 2: Peninsula‘already has an international teaser trailer. Yeon Sang-Ho’s new film, director of ‘Seoul Station’, ‘The Fake’ or ‘Psychokinesis’, is the continuation of his successful ‘Train to Busan’, one of the great sensations of recent Korean fantasy cinema. Released in 2016, the film garnered more than 11 million viewers in its country, making it the first film to overcome the 10 million viewer barrier.

On this occasion, the events are located four years after the events narrated in ‘Train to Busan’. The virus that unleashed zombie mayhem has spread across the Korean peninsula, and in a post-apocalyptic desert, a group of survivors roam at night fleeing the undead.

‘Train to Busan 2: Peninsula‘features a cast consisting of Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, young actress Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, and Koo Kyo-hwan. The film, which has a budget of 16 million dollars (for the 8.5 million that the original cost), will hit theaters in our country in the first half of 2021 by A Contracorriente Films.

