Teaser trailer for ‘The Patrick Star Show’

Nickelodeon has released the first trailer for the future spin-off‘The Patrick Star Show’, series centered on SpongeBob’s best friend, Patrick Star. The series, which is scheduled to make its debut on the channel next July, serves as a prequel to the original Nickelodeon series.

The story shows Patricio as the host of a “late-night”, a nightly format of a comedy program that is very popular in the United States and that Andreu Buenafuente or David Broncano practice in Spain. In time we’ll see other members of the Estrella family and occasional appearances from SpongeBob’s outlandish roster of characters.

The first season will feature 13 episodes and a large roster of new characters, some of which will be played by Bill Fagerbakke along with his portrayal of the main character.

The concept of a SpongeBob spinoff was first announced in early 2019, when Nickelodeon’s president Brian Robbins revealed that the network was exploring potential spinoff projects from the hit series. One of these series is ‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’, a story that works as a prequel to the original plot of the animated series that premiered last March.

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and first released in 1999, focusing on the aquatic adventures of his main character and his friends in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom. The series has been number one on television for the last 18 years, being a true financial powerhouse for the channel, having generated thirteen billion in revenue since 2017.

In 2004 Nickelodeon expanded the franchise beyond the small screen with “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie,” a film that grossed $ 140 million at the worldwide box office. Already in 2015 came ‘SpongeBob: A Hero Out of Water’, a success that raised 325 million dollars and received very positive reviews. In addition, last November they premiered ‘SpongeBob: A hero to the rescue’, the third installment of the franchise that came directly on VOD.

