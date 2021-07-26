Teaser trailer for ‘Army of Thieves’!

Netflix has released a first official trailer for ‘Thieves Army‘, a prequel to the Zack Snyder-directed film,’ Army of the Dead ‘, which is expected to debut on the streaming platform later this year. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer again in his role as German Ludwig Dieter, the teaser is available below.

The action film stars Dieter (Schweighöfer), a village bank teller who is dragged on an unrepeatable adventure when a mysterious woman recruits him for a group of Interpol’s most wanted criminals. Your plan? Steal various legendary and supposedly unbreakable safes scattered throughout Europe.

Again directed by Zack Snyder from a script by Shay Hatten, the film stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai, Peter Simonischek and John Bubniak. Producers are Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry and Schweighöfer and Dan Maag from PANTALEON Films.

Returning to the original film, ‘Army of the Dead’ stars Dave Bautista and debuted last May on the platform, becoming one of the most viewed original films on Netflix, with more than 72 million households watching the film during its first four weeks.

Recall that Netflix is ​​currently developing an anime spin-off series titled ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, a story that will narrate the origins of Bautista (Scott) and his rescue team during the initial outbreak in Las Vegas. .