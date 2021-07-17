Teaser trailer and release date of the new TV series ‘Chucky’

SYFY has released a first teaser for‘Chucky’, television series that will act as a sequel to the iconic horror franchise that will arrive on October 12, 2021 to multiple broadcast platforms on SYFY and USA Network. The creator of ‘El mueco diablico’, Don Mancini is in charge of executive production as well as being a writer, showrunner and director of the first episode of the new series.

After a vintage Chucky doll appears in a suburban courtyard, an idyllic American city is thrown into chaos as a series of gruesome murders begin to expose the hypocrisies and secrets of the city. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from his past threatens to reveal the truth behind the murders, as well as the untold origins of the demon doll as a seemingly normal child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Franchise veterans Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif reprise their roles as the voice of the killer doll, Tiffany and Nica Pierce respectively. Joining them are Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig and Barbara Alyn Woods, along with Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind, who will play the young leads.

In 1988 this successful film co-written and directed by Tom Holland came to the screens. Then came six sequels (some direct to the domestic market), all written by Mancini and produced by David Kirschner. In addition, in 209 Orion Pictures released a new version of the film entitled ‘Devil Doll (Child’s Play)’, which featured the voice of Mark Hamill as Chucky replacing the usual Brad Dourif, who as we say will once again lend his voice to the protagonist doll. .

Mancini and Kirschner are executive producers along with Nick Antosca (creator of ‘The Act’) for their Eat the Cat label. It will be Mancini’s second collaboration with SYFY, as they have already worked together on the horror anthology series, ‘Channel Zero’.

