teaser preview in IMAX

‘Jurassic Park‘(1993) is insurmountable, you know it, we know it, it even knows Steven Spielberg and those responsible for a franchise who have decided to bring together Sam neill, Laura dern Y Jeff goldblum. As curious as it was’The Lost World: Jurassic Park‘(1997) and that we strive to applaud the widespread successes of’Jurassic park iii‘(Joe Johnston, 2001), what happened in Isla Nublar in 1993 is unrepeatable.

The records of ‘Jurassic world‘(Colin Trevorrow, 2015) showed that the people wanted to tell us and, the expertise of JA Bayona on ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘(2018), that you could still do something entertaining with them. That’s why now Colin trevorrow has decided to finish the job trying that all of the above is part of a great story that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘should close.

To whet your appetite, the small preview published today previews the first seconds of images of the movie in motion, an aperitif that fans of Universal’s fastest saga who come to the cinema to enjoy the IMAX version of ‘Fast & furious 9‘.

With Colin trevorrow at the controls Chris pratt Y Bryce dallas howard repeating as protagonists, the true expectation before the title is due to the return of Laura dern, Jeff goldblum Y Sam neill. The release date of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘currently takes us to June 2022.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Universal

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io