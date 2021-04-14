Teaser of the protagonists of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy

In a matter of weeks, “Jupiter’s Legacy” will finally premiere in Netflix. Last week the official trailer was released, a few days ago the individual posters arrived, and now, to get to know the protagonists even more, the streaming platform has released a series of teasers for the next television adaptation of Image’s comic series Comics about the family dynasty of superheroes.

They are short videos, in the style of motion posters (posters in motion) of each of the characters. So we have George Hutchence (Matt Lanter), aka Skyfox, one of the founders of The Union, as well as Utopian’s closest ally. We can also see Fitz Small (Mike Wade) and Petra Small (Tenika Davis), the first and second incarnations of The Flare. In addition to introducing the mercenary Raikou (Anna Akana). Likewise, the teasers highlight Hutch (Ian Quinlan), a mysterious character whose origin story is still shrouded in mystery.

Netflix has also featured famous members of the Sampson family, including Grace / Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), Sheldon / The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), and Walter / Brainwave (Ben Daniels). Chloe (Elena Kampouris) completes the family portrait, along with Brandon / Paragon (Andrew Horton). The Sampsons have battled Evil for many years alongside their closest friends in The Union, a team of superheroes. But it seems like there are some issues with some of the members who are planning to leave the group. The future looks darker than ever for The Utopian and the others.

The official synopsis for “Jupiter’s Legacy” is as follows:

After nearly a century keeping humanity safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must trust their children to carry on the legacy. But tensions rise as young superheroes, hungry to prove themselves, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy? is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

The series premieres on May 7 on Netflix.

