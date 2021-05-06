Teaser for ‘Stranger Things’, with the return of a very iconic villain

Because of the pandemic, the wait for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ has become eternal. The last we heard from the Netflix series was that teaser released on February 14, 2020 in which we saw that Hopper (David Harbor) had not died, and that he actually seemed to be imprisoned in a Russian prison camp.

The Duffer brothers’ series returned to the fray on May 5 with a tweet from the writers saying “are you ready?” and a video from the Hawkins National Laboratory in which we watched a series of television screens showing seemingly random images. In the description of the video they warned of technical problems that forced to close the laboratory until further notice. But they said that on May 6 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish time) they would return to normal. Time to find out what they meant.

Dr. Martin Brenner is back! The teaser with which Netflix has announced the beginning of the production of the fourth season shows us someone well-known: the character played by Matthew Modine, Doctor Frankenstein for Eleven, will return with a small army of children with special abilities. “Eleven, are you listening?”, He says to the girl protagonist at the end of the video. Now we are really nervous.

The Missing: Freddy Krueger

Among the news that we already knew about the fourth season are new additions to the cast, highlighting Jamie Campbell Bower and Robert Englund. Yes, Freddy Krueger. Englund will play a deranged man locked up in a mental hospital for a murder committed in the 1950s.. Jamie Campbell Bower will play Peter Ballard, a clerk at the asylum. Eduardo Franco will be Argyle, the new best friend of Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), a pot-man who works delivering pizzas. And Joseph Quinn will play Eddie Munson, head of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins’ official ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ club.

Expectations are high with season four because we haven’t been to Hawkins for a long time. Finn Wolfhard advanced a few months ago that it will be “funnier, darker, sadder, more everything”.