teaser and (very close) release date

‘Friends: The Reunion‘will be seen on HBO Max on May 27.Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer 10 series like ‘Friends’ have participated in the event so that you stop watching it in a loop at once.

After the bloody battle between Netflix, HBO and WarnerMedia over the custody of the series that continues to offer its fans endless marathons, HBO Max has not been slow to make the rumor that has been present among us since the last episode of the tenth season come true. from ‘Friends‘was broadcast in 2004: the reunion.

‘Friends: The Reunion‘premieres a teaser trailer with an image of the six irreplaceable protagonists of the series, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney cox, Lisa kudrow, Matthew perry, Matt LeBlanc Y David schwimmer, and also announces its upcoming broadcast date on May 27.

Although the duration of the special is not known, it has been confirmed that it has been directed by Ben winston, executive producer of the event along with the creators of the series, Marta Kauffman, David crane Y Kevin Bright.

We also already know the extensive list of special cameos that include David beckham, Justin Bieber, Bts, James corden, Cindy crawford, Cara delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott gould, Kit harington, Larry hankin, Mindy kaling, Thomas lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom selleck, James michael tyler, Maggie wheeler, Reese witherspoon Y Malala Yousafzai.

With figures that vary from 3 to 4 million dollars per head for each of its protagonists, it is clear that Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and the other will be there for you!

