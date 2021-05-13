teaser and release date on HBO Max

Through a teaser, HBO confirmed that The Friends reunion will premiere on May 27 exclusively on HBO Max. Yes, in a matter of two weeks you will be able to enjoy one of the most anticipated events in the world of television. Thus, a wave of speculation that originated from 2020 ends, the year in which they originally planned to release it. However, the pandemic ruined the plans of the producer.

Now, the news may not be well received by all Friends fans around the world. The reason? HBO Max is only available in the United StatesAlthough it will arrive in Latin America in June; to Spain during the second half of the year.

For the moment They have not disclosed whether the Friends reunion will be offered through other HBO services or through third-party digital distribution platforms.. Recall that the Justice League Snyder Cut, also owned by HBO Max, could be enjoyed on other platforms.

The main cast of Friends returns

As previously mentioned, the Friends meeting should have premiered on May 27, 2020. HBO’s idea was to start recording in February of the same year, but the health issue delayed its schedule of activities. According to information from Variety, filming started in April of the previous year, so it was not possible to meet the original release date.

The good news is that no main cast member will be missing the Friends reunion. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney cox (Monica), Lisa kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew perry (Chandler) and David schwimmer (Ross) have their presence more than assured. And of course, if each one would have received 2.5 million dollars for participating.

In addition, it is also known that there will be special guests as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The Friends reunion was directed by Ben Winston. For its part, executive production was the responsibility of Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

