Teaser and release date of the series ‘reboot’

‘Gossip girl‘returns with new characters, but with the voice of Kristen bell still saying that iconic “XOXO”. Who’s who in the new ‘Gossip Girl’. What became of … the original ‘Gossip Girl’ actors?

Activate the notifications, because the gossipiest in the neighborhood has returned to reveal the whole truth and nothing but the truth: ‘Gossip Girl’ returns with a new season almost ten years after the end from the story of Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass and company. Now, in the first trailer published by HBO Max a well-known voice is heard. “You have become so comfortable thinking that you have control of your image, your actions, your narrative, that you forgot one thing: I can see you. And before this is over, I’ll make sure you see it too,” recites the recognizable voice from Kristen bell, who takes up her role as the narrator of the juiciest gossip in history.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In addition, the streaming platform has confirmed the release date of these new episodes: next july 8. Thus, we will meet the new generation of ‘Gossip Girl’, who now have to deal with new problems. Written by Joshua Safran from the book of Cecily von Ziegesar, the series takes us eight years after the events of the original story to show how much the reality of youth and, also, of New York has changed. The universe is the same, although none of the original protagonists has confirmed their return.

Instead, we will see many newcomers. In the cast we find Jordan alexander, Whitney peak, Thomas doherty, Moon The, Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io