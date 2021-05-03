teaser and release date for their comeback

First teaser for the return of ‘Dexter‘, eight years later.Michael C. Hall will return to incarnate the protagonist. ‘Dexter‘will return to Showtime this fall.

For eight seasons, aired from 2007 to 2013, James Manos Jr. He played with a character taken from a novel by Jeff Lindsay and that, irremediably, already has the face of Michael C. Hall.

The success of Showtime was comparable to the displeasure of its fans after the last chapter, an always tricky task that, on this occasion, resulted in multiple criticisms and a protagonist who claimed not to have dared or to see that last episode.

Eight years after that, and with the television returns being part of the premiere schedule as if they were reboots on the billboard, Showtime already has the 10 chapters of a ninth season almost ready that promises to fix things.

“And let’s face it: people found the way the series left things quite unsatisfactory, and there has always been the hope that a story worth telling would emerge,” explained Hall himself. “I include myself in the group of people who wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to get back to it. I’ve never had the experience of playing a character so many years later. “

There is still no set date for the return of the series but, as we see in the preview, Showtime will premiere the ninth season of ‘Dexter‘ this autumn.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Showtime

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io