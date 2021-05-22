Tears of Luis Suárez in the celebration of his league: “They looked down on me at Barcelona”

Going out the back door at FC Barcelona hurt Luis Suarez and his entire family, he won so many titles with the Catalans that his departure was even traumatic. The Uruguayan received a new opportunity in the Atletico Madrid and proved again that he is a winner.

He scored 21 goals and assisted three times in 32 games in the 2020/21 season and his last two goals were the keys for the colchoneros to lift their eleventh Spanish League. For him, the fifth in seven that he played.

Against Osasuna he sentenced 88 ‘for matchday 37 and in matchday 38 he also nailed the winning goal against Real Valladolid.

💥 What was missing? A GOAL FROM SUÁREZ! #RealValladolidAtleti pic.twitter.com/ucWrlTcRZT – beIN SPORTS Spanish (@ESbeINSPORTS) May 22, 2021

“What I experienced is difficult. They looked down on me at Barcelona and Atlético Madrid opened the doors for me to show that I’m still in force. I will always be grateful to this great club for trusting me. My wife, my children. They all suffered. I’ve been in football for many years and they have never suffered so much, ”said the Uruguayan at the end of the game.

With FC Barcelona he won the leagues of the 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19 seasons. Now with the Madrid team he added the fifth to his rich record.

He took the opportunity to remember his best friend at the celebration: Lionel Messi. “I know that Messi will be happy for me. He wished me luck the other day, ”closed the Uruguayan striker, who will now be getting ready to play the Qualifiers and Copa América with Uruguay.