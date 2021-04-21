Tears of joy and relief after Floyd’s murder verdict

“Guilty!” When the verdict against former white cop Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd death trial was heard over a loudspeaker, the crowd erupted with joy and relief outside the Minneapolis courthouse.

More than 200 people gathered to hear the verdict of the trial against the officer accused of killing Floyd, an African-American who died of suffocation during his arrest, in a case that sparked protests against racial injustice around the world.

“Guilty of all three counts,” a male voice announced through a megaphone and tears ran down more than one face in the crowd. “Today we celebrate justice for our city,” he added.

“I can’t believe it … guilty,” said Lavid Mack, 28, standing on a concrete block to get a better view. He didn’t think Chauvin would be found guilty.

A woman stepped out of the crowd, too shaken to speak, and fell into the arms of a friend.

Another, with tears in her eyes, expressed her relief: “Now we can finally start breathing,” said Amber Young. “This year has been so traumatic, now I hope for some healing,” he added.

With their fists in the air, a dozen people began to shout: “Black power! Black Power!”.

Before the verdict, a man was waving a bottle of brandy in the crowd, hoping to open it if Chauvin was found guilty.

The street in front of the courthouse was closed to traffic, and several veering vehicles honked their horns in support of the crowd.

In the past week, tensions had risen in Minneapolis, which was rocked by mass protests following Floyd’s death last year.

National Guard troops have been patrolling the streets and most businesses closed their windows in case riots broke out again.

The courthouse was surrounded by armored vehicles, concrete blocks, and 10-foot-high metal fences, illustrating the sensitivity of the case that sparked the largest protests about racism and police brutality in a generation.