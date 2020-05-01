Since the completion of the last edition of ‘GH VIP 7’, the life of Adara Molinero has become a real sway of emotions. He broke up with Hugo Sierra, the father his son, and began a romantic relationship with Gianmarco Onestini, whom he met at the Guadalix house. The Italian came to live with the woman from Madrid, but in full confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, he broke up with her after seeing alleged messages in which he “fooled” with Rodrigo Fuertes. To all this we must add his separation from Hugo and the bad relationship with his father, which is why he has become a ball and exploded.

Adara had prepared a new video for Mtmad titled ’50 things you don’t know about me ‘, and what was originally going to be a nice clip about her You have finished with the worst possible outcome by closing your channel on the platform. The young woman has exploited due to the situation that surrounds her and has confessed that she is having a pretty bad time: “I am fatal. I have to assimilate that I have separated, who have left me, that the relationship with my father is fatalWe don’t talk to each other and much more, “explained the woman from Madrid.

He also explained that right now he does not feel understood and that loneliness is affecting him, something that is aggravated by not finding the support of his mother Elena Rodríguez, who is competing in the last edition of ‘Survivors’: “I have a cocktail of feelings that I have to process, “he said.

Mtmad farewell

After confessing that nothing was going well, the stewardess explained that I could not take it anymore and she needs to stop: “I cannot continue exposing myself, I cannot make as if nothing happened in my life. I need to stop and my life stabilizes. There are times when we need to be in the depths and in the absolute shit, hitting the bottom and then leaving, “she said through tears.

Finally, Adara said that she must stop to recover and be able to return as soon as possible: “I just want to recover and continue with you. I want to thank you for joining me on this stage. I love you very much and I hope we see each other very soon“he concluded.