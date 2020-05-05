Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The competitiveness of the games is clear. Since video games have taken seriousness in the world of competition and its regulation as a sport in the last two decades, more and more games have been reaching out to limit the type of public that can consume them.

Even though your target audience is a much larger spectrum than your lower limit, Fortnite: Battle Royale owns a regulatory age of 13 years not only to compete in it, but also to be able to play it, due to the diverse classification system around the world.

Thus, the history of Zenon, a player who is dedicated to the competitive professional of the title at his young age of only 9 years old, and which a couple of hours ago ended up being sanctioned by the developer when they realized who was behind the account.

With more than 50 thousand followers in your account Twitter, the little one is quite a personality on the scene in Brazil, his native country, where he now resides and leads the competitive squad of “Detona Gaming”, who supports him behind him.

My throat tightens when I see this clip # FreeZenon pic.twitter.com/qevWaVuy6j – Jimy (@ Juanmati_12) May 5, 2020

Tears began and tears began when Calvary, in the middle of a live broadcast, Zenon ended his sanctioned account, presumably after an age verification manually verified by the developer to find out who he was.

The 1459 day penalty, is taken by Epic Games, creators of the game, until the player can meet the statutory or minimum age allowed to enjoy the Battle Royale title, being totally excluded and discriminated against due to his young age, beyond the competitive scene.

#FreeZenon

‘Eu jogando arena não vou catch no one’ RT + FAV

by: @DraksEdits art branding: @DETONAgOficial pic.twitter.com/t7qLVNfhqo – #FreeZenon – DraKs (@DraksEdits) May 5, 2020

Impact on the international scene

The hashtag #FreeZenon It became a trend through Twitter and thousands of fans and other players began to share their opinions regarding the situation.

Soon after, the noise reached Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, one of the most recognized players on the scene and who with 5.7 million of followers on the platform, used his voice to support the minor.

Tyler, assured that at least in the game’s ‘Arena’ mode, in which most of the time no cash prizes are offered, he should be allowed access and participation in some competitions, calling directly to the Fortnite account to offer any solution.

Unless Arenas start offering money for placements there is no reason for #FreeZenon to be banned from them until he turns 13. That being said the age requirement to compete in Fortnite is 13 and he is 9. He shouldn’t be banned from any other aspect of Fortnite 100% @FortniteGame – Ninja (@Ninja) May 5, 2020

The developer has yet to comment on the aforementioned.

