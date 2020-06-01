Riot police, firing tear gas, dispersed hundreds of protesters when the curfew began on Sunday night in Atlanta. Hundreds of police, Georgia National Guard troops, and other forces took up positions around the center of historic Centennial Park in Atlanta. Atlanta police said Sunday they had arrested nearly 230 people overall after the first two nights of protests from the Saturday night incidents.

Hundreds of police, Georgia National Guard troops, and other forces took up positions around downtown Centennial Park, closing off the area that was the epicenter of three nights of protests as all but a handful of protesters disbanded.

The nightly curfew was extended at 9 p.m. as some on the brink of a largely peaceful crowd were firing fireworks and burning construction materials near the park where some attempted to erect a barricade on the street.

An Associated Press photographer saw police begin firing multiple 40-millimeter tear gas canisters into the crowd. People, some choking and gasping, and others vomiting, ran when helmeted agents with plastic riot shields entered.

The live televised video broadcast on WSB-TV after the curfew went into effect showed that authorities made some arrests still in the area in custody. They were placed in plastic handcuffs when the white inmate transport buses moved. Authorities did not have an immediate count of the night’s arrests.