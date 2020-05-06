Zak Brown announces that Liberty Media has promised them all the prize money

F1 owners will make official the payment of 100% of the prizes tomorrow

Formula 1 teams will receive all the prize money despite the fact that not all the races planned in the original calendar for this year are held.

Liberty Media is scheduled to announce Thursday that the teams will receive 100% of the prize money, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

The money from the prizes represents the biggest expense in the sport. It represents 68% of the Formula 1 profit. The fact that the teams have this payment guaranteed is a great support for them, since it is their main source of income.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirms that Liberty will pay them all the prize money. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, the teams received a forecast of the payments. Despite the current situation, Brown says that “Liberty is paying against its expectations.” “They pay off their debt,” confirms the American.

Prize payments are believed to be guaranteed thanks to a recent move in stocks by Liberty Media. “I think the movement they made to save 1.29 billion euros in the bank was the most responsible thing, they live realistically,” explains Brown.

Payment guarantee occurs after Liberty has advanced payments to certain teams to ensure their survival during this crisis. However, Brown warns that this year will be equally tough for the teams, since it will be difficult for them to find sponsors. It must be remembered that these represent the second great source of income for teams.

Despite the situation, the McLaren manager is confident that he can start the season in Austria. “We will have a couple of races in Austria and then a couple of races at Silverstone. They will all be behind closed doors. If all of that can go smoothly, I think we can take advantage of inertia and regain energy,” Brown said to finish.

