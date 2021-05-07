Teams where Albert Pujols could soon sign according to the bets

The bets on which equipment could land Albert pujols in the coming days it continues to grow in the MLB.

# 1 St. Louis Cardinals.

Pujols lived the best professional times in that team, in addition, Yadier Molina published a photo that left many pensive.

# 2 Toronto Blue Jays

Because they have room for a designated hitter, it is worth adding a home run bat along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Lourdes Gurriel Jr and George Springer, taking into account that this team does not lack offense, but could serve as a relief for Guerrero Jr. in the role of 1B and DH.

# 3 Chicago White Sox

It is a bit difficult to think that, since this team has Jose Abre in the initial and is an immovable bat, the same happens with its main designated hitter, Yermin Mercedes, who has had a good season and it is not convenient to remove him from the lineup.

Also, Yasmani Grandal will not be moved behind the plate, he is the starting catcher and one that pitchers feel comfortable with, if the goal is to send home. Albert pujols to DH and Mercedes as receiver.

# 4 Tampa Bay Rays

In view of the fact that they do not have a regular first baseman, the Korean has not served much more than the defense and on top of that the injuries have knocked on the door, Albert pujols it could be a good option for the team he faced for the last time in his career in an Angels uniform.

# 5 Oakland Athletes

These only have Mitch Moreland in the initial who is a golden glove, but with the departure of Khris Davis they have been missing a home run, Pujols can fit in there.

# 5 Houston Astros

This team is the one that has punished Pujols the most throughout his career, but they have Yuli Gurriel in the initial and as DH the rookie Yordan Álvarez, both have a great role in the team and possibly they will not make a bench game with Pujols.

# 6 Seattle Mariners

After the departure of Felix Hernández, Robinson Canó and Nelson Cruz, this team has tried to get a good first baseman such as Carlos Santana or Edwin Encarnación, right now it does not have a superstar in that position and neither does DH, the Albert pujols to that team it makes sense.

# 7 Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers do not need an offensive bat on their team and less defense, Max Mancy is having a terrible season, but not enough to find a replacement so quickly. The Dodgers don’t need popularity on their team either.

# 8 New York Yankees

It definitely sounds crazy, the Yankees have too many hitters, Giancarlo Stanton is the DH by rule of said team and Luke Voit goes to the initial and goes through his last season of contract, he comes from leading the MLB on home runs and it’s crazy to think he’d bench.

If Albert Pujols makes it to this team, he’s going to have fewer games than he did at the Angels.

Here is the report, via Enrique Rojas: