A report revealed that NBA teams expect the league to issue guidelines by June 1 to incorporate players who left the cities during the coronavirus hiatus.
They also await information on what the mechanisms will be to expand training and fine-tune the preparation for returning to the fields.
The league is discussing a plan that includes an initial player withdrawal for a quarantine period, one to two weeks of training at team facilities, and a two to three week camp.
Many experts believe that the games of the season will resume before the end of July. The NBA is reportedly focused on resuming the campaign in Orlando and Disney World.
However, the news raises some questions regarding the Toronto Raptors, which are subject to Canadian federal guidelines that require anyone arriving from another country to isolate themselves for 14 days.
Meanwhile it was reported that players who returned to Europe during the break would require them to be quarantined upon return.
Adam Silver said commissioners from the top four U.S. sports leagues are hoping for help from the Donald Trump administration and state governors for the return of the athletes.