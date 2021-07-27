Teams summoned after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen British GP collision

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Grix for the eighth time

Red Bull have requested a review of the penalty awarded to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton after his first-lap collision with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was ruled to have been “predominantly to blame” for the crash. which resulted in Verstappen being taken to hospital.

Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty but recovered to win the race.

Both teams have been summoned to appear via video link on Thursday.

Red Bull want the penalty increased but Verstappen’s team will need to present new evidence which was not available at the time of the original inquiry for seven-time world champion Hamilton to be sanctioned further.

The stewards will then consider Red Bull’s findings and decide if it constitutes new evidence and whether to proceed with a review.

Verstappen accused Hamilton of being “disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike” after the crash, with the 23-year-old Dutchman being taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering an impact of 51G.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the incident had cost them at least $1.8m (£1.3m), a figure which is more than one percent of the team’s total budget this season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison said Hamilton’s penalty was “harsh”.

Briton Hamilton, 36, passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with two laps to go for victory and combined with Verstappen’s retirement, he cut his rival’s championship lead from 32 points before the race to just eight.