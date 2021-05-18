Teams qualified for the Champions 21-22

05/18/2021

On at 13:59 CEST

Quique Briz

The end of the 2020-21 season is approaching and there are already many teams that have confirmed their participation in the next one Champions League. In the absence of playing the final between Manchester City Y Chelsea of this campaign in Porto, these are the teams classified for the 2021-22 edition.

Pot 1 of the group stage

As seed of the groups they are confirmed Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter de Milan Y Sporting from Portugal. The champions of France and Spain will be added and the Chelsea if he wins the Champions, in addition to Villarreal or Manchester United if they win the Europa League. In case the orejona falls sideways ‘citizen’, the Zenith would enter as head of series.

Group stage

In total, they have already confirmed their presence at least in the group stage Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Seville, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter de Milan, Atalanta, Sporting from Portugal, Porto, Zenith, Dynamo of Kiev Y Ajax.

Play-off

They must pass a previous round Be & scedil; ikta & scedil; (Turkey) and Salzburg (Austria). However, if the current Champions League champion is already in the group stage thanks to his position in the League (confirmed in the case of Manchester City, but Chelsea has yet to certify it), the Turkish champion would go directly to the group stage. If so, Rangers (Scotland) would reach the play-off.

Third previous round

It will start from the third previous round on danish champion and the Rangers (Scotland), who still have a chance to be in the play-off. If Steven Gerrard’s men finally move to that phase, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) will also start in this round.

In the Liga Route, where non-champions of their leagues play, they have already confirmed their presence in this phase Benfica (Portugal), Spartak of Moscow (Russia) and Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine).

Second preliminary round

Initially, those classified to the second round are Slavia from Prague (Czech Republic), Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) and Young boys (Swiss). If the Czechs advance to the third round automatically, Olympiacos (Greece) and Red Star (Serbia) will start from here as well.

As for the Liga Route, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Galatasaray (Turkey) and Celtic (Scotland) already know that they will start from the second round.

First preliminary round

They already have their ticket for the first qualifying round Olympiacos (Greece), Red Star (Serbia), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Malmö (Sweden), Bodø / Glimt (Norway), Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan), Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Legia of Warsaw (Poland), Slovan bratislava (Slovakia), Ferencváros (Hungary), & Zcaron; algiris Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), Shkëndija 79 (North Macedonia), Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), Shamrock rovers (Ireland), HJK Helsinki (Finland), Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia), & Hstrok; amrun Spartans (Malt), Valur Reyjkavík (Iceland), Connah’s Quay Nomads (Welsh), Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar), Budu & cacute; nost (Montenegro) and Flora Tallinn (Estonia).

Preliminary round

It will bring together the champions of the four worst European federations in the Faroe Islands. Semifinals and final will be played and only one will advance to the first round. They have their presence confirmed HB Torshavn (Faroe Islands), Prishtina (Kosovo) e Inter d’Escaldes (Andorra), in addition to the champion of San Marino.

The preliminary phases of the competition will take place this summer and the grand final is expected to take place at the Krestovski Stadium, the home of Zenit St. Petersburg.