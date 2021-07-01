Teams protest less since messages go out on TV

For many years it has been possible to listen to the radio commentaries between the teams and the drivers on television, being one of the most interesting aspects of the transmissions. However, this year the novelty of broadcasting messages between the teams and race management was released.

Those messages have been very popular and have gone viral among fans since they were first heard at the Spanish GP last May, giving an idea of ​​how teams interact with race control.

Last weekend, during the Styrian Grand Prix, the manager of the McLaren team was heard, Paul James, use the radio to complain to Michael Masi about Valtteri Bottas’ spin in the pitlane during the second free practice session, calling it “absolutely ridiculous”.

The incident saw Bottas receive a three-place grid penalty for dangerous driving, although Masi later confirmed that the matter would have passed into the hands of stewards even without McLaren’s complaint.

The manager of the Mercedes team, Toto WolffHe said he found it “very entertaining how quickly some sports directors jump onto Masi’s channel and arrive with armageddon scenarios,” adding: “It’s good that those channels are now open, so we can all laugh.

When Motorsport.com asked him about Wolff’s comment and if he thought the teams were using the channel fairly, Masi revealed that radio traffic has actually decreased since they began broadcasting it on television.

“I think to be fair, every team in every sport, and it’s no different in F1, will use the radio knowing it’s there,” Masi said.

“It’s been there for many years. Obviously, it has started airing now.”

“In any case, now that the teams know it is being broadcast, it has probably reduced the radio traffic with the race control.

“From a teams perspective, it will probably make them think twice before making a comment.”

Wolff himself has previously been the subject of an indictment from Haas’s boss, Gunther Steiner, that he was looking for “a bit of publicity” when he used the FIA ​​radio channel to complain about the blue flags at the Spanish GP.