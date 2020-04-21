NEW YORK (AP) – Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred applied a measure Monday that allows teams to fire or reduce salaries of full-time major league and minor league managers, coaches, medical personnel, and scouts beginning on May 1. may.

Manfred suspended the Uniform Employee Contracts (UEC) that include about 9,000 people, including general managers of some teams. Manfred cited the impossibility of holding matches due to the national emergency due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Our teams are heavily dependent on revenue from entrance fees and concessions, broadcasting, licenses and sponsorships to pay wages,” Manfred wrote in an email, to which The Associated Press had access. “In the absence of games, these revenues will be lost or significantly reduced, and the teams do not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”

“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on the work situation of its staff will be determined by your club,” said Manfred.

Manfred’s intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by The Athletic.

Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, White Sox, Cincinnati, Minnesota Yankees, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto are some of the teams that have pledged to pay their full-time employees throughout May, while Miami promised to pay all your sports operations staff throughout the month. The Chicago Cubs will pay all those under UEC and the management staff until May 29.

Major League Baseball rule 3 (i) requires UECs to be signed by all managers, coaches, medical personnel, and payroll scouts, and some sets additionally include operations personnel.

“Under the terms of the UECs, the club’s exclusive right to its services will remain in effect during the suspension period, so it will not be allowed to provide its services to any other club,” Manfred wrote. “I fully acknowledge the adversities this health crisis has created for all members of the baseball community. Our office and clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible. ”

Manfred said the charity organization Baseball Assistance Team “is available to weigh grant applications expeditiously for those facing significant and immediate financial adversity.”