Formula 1 teams fear running out of spare parts in the face of such a tight schedule. The plan is to start the season with six races in seven weeks and the teams are concerned about reaching the end of the European campaign without replacements.

Formula 1 will announce this week the mini-calendar with which the 2020 season will begin. The teams must prepare for a compressed and intense program. They were already aware that this campaign was going to be before the global outbreak of covid-19, but now the pandemic is tightening the races and the main concern of the teams is whether they will have enough spare parts to face this first part of the World Cup.

The possible schedule that will soon come to light raises six races in seven weeks, from July 5 to August 16 with only one weekend off, something unprecedented for Formula 1. If there was already the risk of exhausting the Great Circus staff, this program will test you even more.

In addition to the physical and mental fatigue that this calendar will surely cause, there is the concern of the teams for not being able to complete this intense first part of the campaign due to lack of spare parts. This will depend on the accidents suffered by each of the cars and more than one has already moved forward, expecting incidents to occur on the first lap of the first race after so many weeks without driving.

Added to the challenge of having to prepare the car in a short time is the fact that the factories have been closed for 63 days, a longer break than usual. The teams have only this month to manufacture enough spare parts to work through this intense first half of the campaign.

It must be remembered that, in addition to the possible accidents, running on the Red Bull Ring in recent years, where they will start the season this year, cost the teams very much for the pianos. Also, the idea of ​​running reverse grid qualifying races is to risk damaging the cars.

POSSIBLE CALENDAR

July 5: Red Bull Ring race

July 12: Red Bull Ring race

July 19: Hungarian GP

August 2: Silverstone race

August 9: Silverstone race

August 16: Spanish GP

August 30: Belgian GP

September 6: Italian GP

