Although it does not guarantee total control, it ensures that you can be calm

Speak to rebuild confidence after the controversy of the Ferrari engine

FIA President Jean Todt assures Formula 1 teams that they can trust that she will see to it that the technical rules of the sport are respected, despite controversy over the Ferrari engine last year.

The FIA ​​assured that they could not demonstrate that Ferrari had violated the rules with its engine last year and so they reached a private agreement with the team to close the case. This caused concern in the teams and generated mistrust, since it leads to think that the FIA ​​is unable to control whether the technical rules of the sport are respected.

Jean Todt acknowledges that he cannot guarantee that they will detect all the traps, but he has faith that his staff will ensure that no one who breaks the rules gets away with it.

“It is probably more complex now, but if you look at the current technical side of the FIA ​​organization now, compared to what it was before, it hasn’t always been at this level,” says Todt, speaking for the US website. Motorsport.com.

The French manager believes that it is currently more difficult for rules to be violated, due to the continuous personal movement from one team to another. Although Todt cannot assure full control, he does encourage teams to trust their good work.

“I think that today, with the sneaks and all that, it becomes much more difficult for those responsible to ask some of their team members to be complicit in a crime. So much change of personnel from one team to another complicates everything, but if you ask me if I can tell you that if anything happens, we will be able to detect everything, the answer is ‘no’ “, clarifies the FIA ​​president to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.