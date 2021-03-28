Teams and athletes in the US boycott their matches after the Jacob Blake case

NBA: voices of protest over the case of Jacob Blake 0:59

(CNN Spanish) – There are already several teams from different professional leagues in the United States that decided not to play their games, following the example of the Milwaukee Bucks, who did not appear this Wednesday for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Since that decision, the other two NBA games scheduled for this Wednesday night have also been postponed: the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It is a fact that comes amid protests over the case of Jacob Blake, a man shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was paralyzed and his family expects “a miracle,” his lawyers said. The Kenosha Police Department investigates these events that triggered violent protests in the city, which dawned the last three days with a curfew.

The NBA and NBPA announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to show up for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s 3 games (MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR) have been postponed. . Game 5 of each of the series will be rescheduled. https://t.co/kHPWGVXUpF – NBA Latam (@NBALatam) August 26, 2020

Other teams joined the Bucks

In the Major Leagues, the city of Milwaukee baseball team, the Brewers, stood in solidarity with the cause and decided not to play against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Seattle Mariners, who had a game against the San Diego Padres, also didn’t show up to play on Wednesday night.

In MLS, a similar case was seen with the clash that was to be played between Inter Miami and Atlanta United. The players took to the field of play, posed together in a show of unity, and withdrew without facing off. A tweet from the Miami team’s account confirmed the postponement of the engagement. Five MLS games were postponed Wednesday, including FC Dallas-Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake-Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes-Portland Timbers, and LA Galaxy-Seattle Sounders.

Tonight’s #InterMiamiCF game vs. @ATLUTD has been postponed. – Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 27, 2020

Naomi Osaka doesn’t play either

The Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka also issued a statement informing that she will not appear on Thursday for the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters, the tournament that precedes the US Open. The number 10 women’s tennis had as a rival to the Belgian Elise Mertens.

In her statement, Osaka wrote: “Before being an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I think there are much more important issues that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis. “