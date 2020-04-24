When 50 days are up, ten employees will be able to return to work

Motorcyclists also increase their closure to 49 days

All teams have agreed to prolong the closure of factories due to the coronavirus crisis. In the case of the teams, the period is increased from 35 to 63 days. In that of motorcyclists, 35 to 49 days. This is the third time that this break period has been increased and the objective is clearly cost savings.

The coronavirus crisis has caused races not to be held in the first half of the year. Formula 1 hopes to play its first Grand Prix in July at the earliest, so they decided to bring the summer break to March and April to play a compressed season as soon as they can. In the first place there was talk of closing 21 days, but then that break was extended to 35 days and the teams were also joined by engine factories.

So now holidays are extended to 63 days instead of 35 for teams and up to 49 instead of 35 for bikers, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport. However, there are exceptions. When the 50 days are up, ten employees from each team may return to work to work on long-term projects that do not affect aerodynamics.

The teams must record the names of these employees and detail to the FIA ​​what their tasks consist of and what project they are working on. It is the same with motorcyclists: ten workers will be able to return to work 36 days after closing. In both cases, to make these exceptions possible, teams and motorists must submit an application to the FIA ​​ten days before the date on which they want their ten to join.

CLOSING START DATES

Ferrari: March 19 Haas: March 19 Alfa Romeo: March 23 McLaren: March 25 Williams: March 25 Red Bull: March 27 Renault: Viry-Châtillon, March 20 and Enstone, March 30

Regarding motorists, on March 31 we learned that they also joined this closure.

