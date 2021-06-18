Teamgroup Announces Its First Intel Alder Lake-S Compatible DDR5 RAM

Teamgroup today announced the arrival of its first DDR5 RAM memory on the market, with the new Elite U-DIMM DDR5 for desktops, under the compatibility with the 600 series chipset and the upcoming LGA 1700 socket that will be presented with the Intel Alder Lake-S.

A model that has been qualified to achieve the 4800 MT / s at 1.1 V with a CAS latency of 40-40-40-77, and that in terms of capacity, it will have one 16GB module and one standard dual channel kit for 32GB total. Compared to the maximum standard frequency of 3200 MHz in the DDR4 generation, DDR5 can increase the speed by up to 50%.

Additionally, this new DDR5 memory also supports embedded ECC which should lead to a generally more stable system than previous generation DDR modules, with a low voltage of 1.1 V also more energy efficient compared to its previous generation.

The upcoming Alder Lake platform should be exciting for PC and desktop enthusiasts due to multiple aspects. Not only will it be the first to ship with DDR5 support, it will also debut the new big.LITTLE design, or, as Intel calls it, the “Big-Bigger” architecture.

Unfortunately, at the moment no information has been revealed about the possible compatibility of these memories with AMD motherboards such as AM5, which is expected to support these new DDR5 RAMs. Similarly, the possible arrival of SO-DIMM versions for laptops will take a little longer, making the process to reduce power consumption and implement ECC support more complex.

Yet without an official availability date or price, Teamgroup is expected to start shipping these Elite DDR5-4800 RAM memories around the world for the next few weeks, at the end of this month of June, with availability through Amazon and other authorized distributors within Europe.