Team USA’s definitive roster for the Tokyo Games

After the dismissal of James Harden because of his physical problems and the arrival of Jerami Grant, the Team USA from Gregg popovich He already has the 12 men selected who will lead the United States to gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Finally, review the loss of Stephen Curry as the most noted. These are the men who will try to bring the American team back to the top of the box:

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Team USA already has its 12 members with a view to the Olympic Games #nba pic.twitter.com/aG4PEdXphy – José Pérez (@jperezprincipe) June 23, 2021

Clear favorites

After the failure of the World Cup in China, where the Americans led by four Boston Celtics players (Tatum, Walker, Smart and Brown) made a fool of themselves (Spain ended up winning and the United States fell to France in the quarterfinals), Gregg Popovich now achieves attract 12 great stars of the league to try to revalidate the title of Olympic champion.

Anything other than winning the Gold with some solvency would be considered a huge failure for a team led by Kevin Durant and in which there are several of the best scorers in the league (Lillard, Beal, Tatum and Booker). Also, muscle with Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo.

There is no question that they are the only favorites to win the Gold.