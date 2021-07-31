Team USA sweeps away Czech Rep. And advances to Olympic quarterfinals

The United States Basketball Team They are already a quarterfinal team at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. The team led by Gregg Popovich has won their third and final match of the group stage, without too many complications, through Czech Republic for a score of 119-84.

With this triumph, Team USA remains in Group 1 of the Quarterfinal draw together with France, thus avoiding Australia and the winner of Slovenia vs Spain tomorrow Sunday (starting at 10:20 am, peninsular time). Therefore, between Italy and the loser of Slovenia vs Spain will be the rival of the North Americans.

Regarding the match, Jayson tatum He was the MVP of the duel against the Czechs after reaching 27 points on his individual scoreboard. The Boston Celtics player, despite starting the game from the bench, has ended up making a decisive performance to forget the ghosts of the first game with the defeat against France.

Tatum is followed by a Kevin Durant with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, who has also become the top scorer in the United States team. The brand that has pulverized the Brooklyn Nets star has belonged to Carmelo Anthony to date, with a total of 609 points for Team USA.

It’s on to the # Tokyo2020 quarterfinals – @ jaytatum0 27 PTS @ KDTrey5 23 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST —- #USABMNT #Basketball pic.twitter.com/C3LNcPlACX – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 31, 2021

A very expensive gold

Despite the fact that the United States is still the great favorite, these Olympics are perhaps the ones that have the most equality in terms of candidate teams to get the gold medal. With Doncic’s Slovenia trailing, Sergio Scariolo’s Spain at a great level since their debut, and a French team that already knows what it is to beat the USA, anyone can touch the sky in the final next Sunday.