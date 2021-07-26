Team USA loses its Olympic debut to France

We had been saying it since the beginning of the preparatory for these Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020. The Team USA of the veteran Gregg Popovich does not work. It’s that simple. His game based on individualism and constant clarification is not enough. And so the first hit has arrived. Deserved defeat in his Olympic debut against Vincent Collet’s France by 83-76.

Evan Fournier was the most outstanding of the day with 28 points and the triple key with a minute to go that sentenced the match. The Americans found no response to the action of the still Celtics player with his next five consecutive missed pitches.

And it is that those of Pops were horrible with a 36.2% in field shots and a gray 31% in triples. In addition, Kevin Durant had foul problems that they accused during the second half and only reaped 10 points with 4/12 attempts.

The French, with their second victory in three years against Team USA, ended a streak of 25 consecutive victories for them at the Olympics. They did not lose a game since the distant 2004.

The exceptional Fournier was followed by his teammate Rudy Gobert, on the verge of double-double with 14 points and 9 rebounds; and former NBA Nando de Colo with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

In front, not even the revulsive Jrue Holiday was enough, practically just landed in Tokyo after winning the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks guard was the most outstanding of his team with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists; followed by Bam Adebayo with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

After losing to France, those of Pops will play it in the next two days against Iran and the Czech Republic respectively, since they need to win both if they want to go through to the first round.

(Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / .)