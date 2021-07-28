Team USA beat weak Iran with star Lillard

Brutal beating of United States in view of Iran (120-66) in a duel in which the American team wanted to vindicate itself after the defeat on the first day against France. The crash simply had no history. The Team USA he was extremely superior to a team he is extremely superior to. Thus, those of Gregg Popovich release their record of victories in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The top scorer was Damian Lillard with 21 points.

Popovich started with the aforementioned Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo. The 12 of the American squad had minutes. In addition to Dame, it is worth highlighting Booker with 16 points, LaVine with 13 and Jason Tatum with 14. In Iran, the best was former NBA Hamed Haddadi with 15 points.

The United States will close out the competition against Tomas Satoransky’s tough Czech Republic on July 31. In principle, she will go as second in the group to the quarterfinals, where she will have to begin to show that she is the clear favorite to get the Gold in Tokyo.

—— —- #USABMNT # Tokyo2020 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/imWD4OE3PQ – USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 28, 2021

Nigeria falls again

The team that has a foot and a half out of the Games is Nigeria, which has lost its second game in a row, this time against Germany 99-92. The great game of the Bucks player Nwora was not enough (33 points). In Germany, which continues with its options intact despite the defeat against Italy on the first day, highlighting Voigtmann (19 points) and Wagner (17). Italy-Australia could decide the leader of the group.